IN FOCUS: LinkedIn's identity crisis – from professional platform to clout contest

SINGAPORE: Years ago, I hired an intern who lacked the technical skills for the job. But they made up for it with insatiable curiosity, unwavering humility and emotional intelligence that most seasoned professionals could only aspire to.

They not only thrived in the internship but went on to secure a full-time role at the company.

The takeaway? Sometimes, the right hires have the wrong resumes.

This anecdote is completely fictional.

But today, the signature humblebragging, hyperbolic language and ChatGPT cadence would be right at home – and would have done amazing numbers – on LinkedIn. It may even be plagiarised wholesale by users seeking the same viral engagement on the professional networking platform.

Let’s not forget the comments section, where a bulk of responses would likely also resemble an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot's syntax and style, paraphrasing the post with little added insight.

Pressed for time to type out a few words? It's LinkedIn’s suggested responses, also generated by AI, to the rescue: "Love this." "Insightful." "Very helpful."

The increased use of AI tools to craft entire posts and comments is among newly prevalent features of the LinkedIn experience today. And it's led to users bemoaning the rise of engagement-boosting tactics and dearth of genuine interactions.

Even a straightforward Google search for more details on LinkedIn's AI-suggested comments instead produced a slew of Reddit threads from flummoxed users about the platform’s current state.

“Out of genuine curiosity, is it just me or is the LinkedIn feed getting as cringey as TikTok feed these days?”

“What the hell is happening to LinkedIn?”

“Is LinkedIn done?”

THE BIRTHPLACE OF PERSONAL BRANDING

LinkedIn didn’t always attract such flak. The platform has been a crucial tool for anyone from youths still in school to seasoned executives to network and build their “personal brand”.