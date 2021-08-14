LinkedIn to pilot initiative for job seekers that links skills to job roles in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A pilot programme to promote hiring based on skills rather than a candidate’s educational qualifications was introduced on Saturday (Aug 14) by networking site LinkedIn.

The skills-based hiring programme started in the United States and a pilot in Singapore will begin in September.

The Skills Path initiative, supported by the National Jobs Council, will help job seekers develop and demonstrate their skills, said LinkedIn.

It offers job seekers free LinkedIn learning courses, allows them to validate these skills with assessments and will suggest jobs to these people based on their skills.

Skills Path is currently available for six roles: Customer service, data analyst, project manager, recruiter, supply chain coordinator and sales development.

The skill assessments job seekers can take include analytical skills, attention to detail, project management, critical thinking and data analysis.

8 COMPANIES TO START

Eight companies - CapitaLand, Carousell, foodpanda, Lazada, NTUC Enterprise, OCBC Bank, ZALORA, and Zuellig Pharma - have joined Skills Path and for a start, they will offer one position each under the programme.

LinkedIn’s managing director for Asia Pacific Feon Ang said she foresees that there will be more companies joining the initiative in the future.

“We know that companies usually hire based on candidate, education, qualifications or prior experience in a certain company or a certain industry. But this is something that needs to change. We need to start hiring and getting hired based on skills,” she said.