LinkedIn to pilot initiative for job seekers that links skills to job roles in Singapore

SINGAPORE: A pilot programme to promote hiring based on skills rather than a candidate’s educational qualifications was introduced on Saturday (Aug 14) by networking site LinkedIn.
The skills-based hiring programme started in the United States and a pilot in Singapore will begin in September.
The Skills Path initiative, supported by the National Jobs Council, will help job seekers develop and demonstrate their skills, said LinkedIn.
It offers job seekers free LinkedIn learning courses, allows them to validate these skills with assessments and will suggest jobs to these people based on their skills.
Skills Path is currently available for six roles: Customer service, data analyst, project manager, recruiter, supply chain coordinator and sales development.
The skill assessments job seekers can take include analytical skills, attention to detail, project management, critical thinking and data analysis.
8 COMPANIES TO START
Eight companies - CapitaLand, Carousell, foodpanda, Lazada, NTUC Enterprise, OCBC Bank, ZALORA, and Zuellig Pharma - have joined Skills Path and for a start, they will offer one position each under the programme.
LinkedIn’s managing director for Asia Pacific Feon Ang said she foresees that there will be more companies joining the initiative in the future.
“We know that companies usually hire based on candidate, education, qualifications or prior experience in a certain company or a certain industry. But this is something that needs to change. We need to start hiring and getting hired based on skills,” she said.
The company will provide virtual workshops to help job seekers set up LinkedIn profiles and use the tools and networks on the website from August to November.
The announcement was made as the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) released its 23rd Jobs Situation Report, which gave updates on partnerships between government agencies, individuals and organisations to help job seekers. Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said that the ministry is taking an “all hands on deck” approach.
Last year, MOM engaged 240 partners across government agencies, community and industry groups, technology providers and recruitment agencies to help with job matching, he said. This is about 20 per cent more than in 2019.
“I would like to emphasise that this step-up in partnerships is in line with greater efforts to support job seekers and employers during a time of change, as well as uncertainty,” he said.
“It is driven not just because of this pandemic, but it is also the result of industry, as well as workforce transformation.”
INDUSTRY PARTNERS ARE “BRIDGE” TO WORKERS, BUSINESSES
Besides LinkedIn, Workforce Singapore (WSG) has also worked with other technology partners including JobKred, WCC and X0PA, tapping on their job matching algorithms to improve the MyCareersFuture portal. WSG has partnered JobScan to help users build resumes that are tailored to the jobs they are applying for.
It has also gathered a group of about 60 volunteer career advisers to help job seekers with their career transitions.
The initiative kicked off in December last year for Accountancy, Electronics, Healthcare, InfoComm Tech and Retail sectors, which have continued to see growth and interest from locals who are looking for jobs, the agency said. This will be rolled out to more sectors progressively.
MOM and WSG have also worked with non-profit organisations, self-help groups, unions, trade associations and chambers to facilitate job matching and roll out reskilling programmes, it said in the Jobs Situation Report released on Saturday.
Other initiatives include Careers Connect On-the-Go, which connects Singaporeans to job opportunities close to their home, and a SGUnited Jobs and Skills Placement Partner Initiative, which taps on the networks and expertise of employment agencies.
“It is reassuring that we have such strong industry partners in our unions, and trade association and chambers,” said Dr Tan. “They are our bridge. It's a two-way channel to help voice the concerns and the views of workers and businesses, while at the same time also disseminating key information on government policies and progress.”