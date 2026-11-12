Lions coach Gavin Lee in talks with FAS over contract after Asian Cup postponed beyond current deal
Lee’s current 18-month contract, signed in November 2025, is set to end before the Asian Cup starts in December 2027.
SINGAPORE: Lions head coach Gavin Lee has held discussions with the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) executive committee about his future, after the Asian Cup was postponed beyond the end of his current deal.
The Asian Cup, initially scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia in early 2027, has been pushed back to December 2027 following recent attacks on the kingdom.
Lee, 36, was appointed permanent head coach of the Lions in November 2025 on an 18-month contract, after initially taking charge on an interim basis.
The deal would originally have taken him through the Asian Cup, which Singapore qualified for in November 2025 for the first time on merit.
He told CNA on Wednesday (Nov 11) that there would be an announcement "in due time" about his contract situation.
"I think personally, to be able to represent a country in whatever role, it is always an honour and privilege ... and as the head coach, there is no bigger job," he added.
"I've never taken that for granted, and so when the news was official about the Asian Cup postponement, then obviously ... I've had conversations with the exco, and you know, it's our job on both sides to evaluate what has been done and the progress so far."
After qualifying for the Asian Cup with a win in Hong Kong, the Lions had put in place a plan to prepare themselves for the tournament in Saudi Arabia.
But the 24-team tournament will now take place from Dec 23, 2027 to Jan 21, 2028.
The competition's organising committee said that the tournament had to be rescheduled in light of the "exceptional circumstances arising from developments in the region, including substantial logistical complexities and travel disruptions".
Lee said preparations for the revised tournament dates was a "work in progress" to ensure that players are prepared for the tournament, given that the news was announced only recently.
"It is what it is. It's not in our control. But what is in our control now is how we respond to the time given to us as of now," he said.
Singapore is taking part in the Mizuho Blue Challenge, which will see the Lions take on Paraguay on Nov 13 and Brazil on Nov 17 – both friendlies.
Next year, three of the four FIFA international windows are for competitive fixtures.
"So, like what we're doing this November – against Paraguay and Brazil – we can't do that next November because potentially those are competitive fixtures," Lee said.
"So then the question for us is, can we find other solutions to help make sure our players arrive in the best possible way?"
When asked if the delay to the Asian Cup would present a dilemma in terms of player selection, the coach said this would mean the Lions have the "best chance" to select the strongest squad for the tournament.
"Our premise has also always been – if you are good enough, you're old enough. If you're good enough, you're young enough. So, age is really irrelevant, but as long as you can deliver the goods, we will consider you to be part of the team, and we will take it window by window," said Lee.
The FAS had previously said that the Lions would be ready for the Asian Cup in 2027 and that safety remained the top priority.
"We will continue to build on the team’s progress and provide our players and coaching staff with the support they need to perform at their best at the tournament," said the association on Nov 3.
FAS also said it would work closely with the men's national team staff, clubs and other affected stakeholders to manage the impact of the scheduling change and adjust its preparation plans.
The Saudi government has invested heavily in sport through its Public Investment Fund in recent years and the Asian Cup was pitched as an early rehearsal for hosting the World Cup in 2034.
Disruptions in travel and security concerns have affected sporting events in Saudi Arabia, with golf's Asian Tour postponing the Saudi International indefinitely, while cycling's Urban World Championships were also cancelled.