Lion at Singapore Zoo tests positive for COVID-19; five lions now infected

SINGAPORE: An African lion at the Singapore Zoo has tested positive for COVID-19 after showing signs of illness, the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said on Wednesday (Nov 10).

This comes a day after it was announced that four Asiatic lions at the Night Safari had contracted the coronavirus.

"The faecal sample taken from the African lion at the Singapore Zoo that had shown signs of sickness on Nov 8 has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus via PCR," said AVS.

Nine Asiatic lions at the Night Safari and five African lions at the Singapore Zoo have been isolated, including the five that have COVID-19.

"All lions are isolated within their respective dens," said AVS.

"We will continue to work with the Mandai Wildlife Group to closely monitor the health of the lions, which includes sampling and testing of their faecal material for the SARS-CoV-2 virus."

AVS noted that according to the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE), there is currently no evidence that animals play a role in the spread of COVID-19 to humans.

However, there have been “sporadic and isolated” reports of animals testing positive for the virus in other countries, after being in close contact with people who are infected with COVID-19.