Tickets for Lions' ASEAN championship home matches to start from S$8 after outcry over prices
SINGAPORE: Lions fans can get tickets for the team's Mitsubishi Electric Cup home matches from as low as S$8 (US$5.94), the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Sunday (Nov 24).
The move is part of a revamped ticketing structure following an outcry from fans over high prices.
Prices will start from S$8 during an early bird sales period from noon on Monday until 11.59pm on Dec 1, which will also see "substantial discounts" across three ticket categories, said the football body.
The ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup - also known as the ASEAN Championship and previously the AFF Championship - will be held from Dec 8 to Jan 5.
Tsutomu Ogura’s Lions will play two home matches at the National Stadium, taking on Cambodia on Dec 11 at 7pm, followed by a clash against defending champions Thailand on Dec 17 at 8.30pm.
Both matches are part of the fixtures in Group A, which comprises Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Timor-Leste.
Regular ticket sales after the early bird period will start at midnight on Dec 2 and end at 9.45pm on Dec 17.
Category 1 tickets, which offer the best views of the pitch, are priced at S$20 during early bird sales and S$33 during regular sales.
Category 2 tickets are priced at S$14 during early bird sales, compared to the regular price of S$23.
Category 3 tickets cost S$8 during early bird sales while the regular price is S$12.
“Fans are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the early bird sales period to secure tickets at the lowest possible prices while enjoying substantial savings,” said FAS.
It added that the ticket prices exclude ticketing fees, which are S$1 per ticket for ticket prices below S$20, S$3 per ticket for ticket prices from S$20 to S$49.99, and S$5 per ticket for ticket prices S$50 and above.
To encourage parents to watch the matches with their children, there are limited Family Zone tickets at S$20 for one adult and one child or youth aged 16 and below.
There is also a premium Hospitality Package at S$150 per person which offers fans exclusive on-site privileges at the stadium, including dedicated entry to the VIP lounge 90 minutes before kick-off and during halftime, and a curated selection of food and beverages.
Tickets for away fans are fixed at S$30 across all sales periods.
FAS said last week it would lower the prices for the Mitsubishi Electric Cup matches following feedback from fans that ticket prices for recent international friendlies were too high.
Ticket prices for international friendlies on Nov 14 and Nov 18 at the National Stadium ranged from S$12 to S$40 for seats in the three categories, before ticketing fees.
One Singapore supporter told CNA said that prices were “very steep”, considering that the games were friendlies.
“Affordable ticket pricing is part of an overarching move by the FAS to better engage Singapore football fans and has already seen several initiatives rolled out,” said FAS on Sunday.
It added that a new stadium code of conduct aimed at facilitating expressions of fandom - for example easier access for banners and musical instruments - in stadiums, has also been implemented.
The governing body said that limited tickets, subject to availability, will be sold on-site on match days at the Singapore Sports Hub Box Office, at Kallang Wave Mall, from 3pm to 30 minutes before the conclusion of the match.
However, fans are “strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online to secure their seats and avoid potential disappointment”, it said.