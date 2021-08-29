'I can walk, I can help others': Meet the elderly keeping watch over other lonely seniors

SINGAPORE: Under the morning sun, 89-year-old Mdm Teow Swee Cheow pedals slowly but steadily on a rickety, rusted bike towards Jalan Bukit Ho Swee in Tiong Bahru.

The small, sprightly senior hops off in front of a ground-floor public housing flat and knocks on its wooden door, as she has done every week for the past few years.

She's greeted by a warm smile from 78-year-old resident Mdm Yap Lian Hua, who lives alone. "Eh, hello!"

The pair waste no time, chatting animatedly about the past week’s happenings in a mix of Mandarin and Hokkien.

One robust catch up later, the silver-haired octogenarian zips off to more units nearby, likewise checking in on their elderly inhabitants.

All in a day’s work for Mdm Teow – the oldest volunteer at social service agency Lions Befrienders.