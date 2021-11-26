Singapore Zoo’s African lions recover from COVID-19, exhibit to reopen

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Zoo’s African lion exhibit will reopen on Saturday (Nov 27) after the animals made a full recovery from COVID-19.

“The lions have fully recovered after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Nov 9, 2021,” a Mandai Wildlife Group spokesperson said on Friday.

“As a precaution, the whole lion pride had been quarantined and closely monitored by our veterinarians and animal care team.

“The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) lifted the isolation order on the African lions on Nov 23, 2021, as the lions no longer showed any symptoms.”

The Night Safari’s Asiatic lions are still in isolation though, as they continue to show mild symptoms of COVID-19. However, they are all “bright, alert and recovering well”, said the spokesperson.

“The animal care and veterinary teams continue to provide them with the necessary care and ensure they stay well-hydrated.”

No other species have been observed exhibiting symptoms of the virus, the spokesperson added. All Mandai Wildlife Group keepers who tested positive for COVID-19 have also recovered and are back at work.

AVS reported on Nov 9 that four Asiatic lions at the Night Safari had tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to infected staff from Mandai Wildlife Group. A day later, it said that an African lion at the Singapore Zoo also tested positive.

All the lions in the two prides were considered COVID-19-positive after these infections were detected, Mandai Wildlife Group said in response to a CNA query. Not every lion was tested.

A total of nine Asiatic lions at the Night Safari and five African lions at the Singapore Zoo were isolated in two separate groups as a result of the infections.

The Asiatic lion exhibit has been closed since Nov 7, while the African lion exhibit was closed on Nov 9.