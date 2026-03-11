Singapore's friendly against Faroe Islands in Dubai cancelled due to conflict in Middle East

SINGAPORE: The Singapore national men's football team's friendly match against the Faroe Islands in Dubai slated for Mar 26 has been cancelled amid the conflict in the Middle East.

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) made the decision to cancel after consulting its counterparts and relevant stakeholders.

The decision was made following a careful assessment of the "evolving situation in the Middle East and its potential implications for travel and match operations", FAS said on Wednesday (Mar 11) in response to queries from CNA.

"The safety and well-being of our players, coaching staff, officials and supporters remain our foremost priority."

FAS said the team will continue its preparations with a "centralised training programme" in Singapore ahead of the final Asian Cup group stage match against Bangladesh on Mar 31 at the National Stadium.

Singapore qualified for the 2027 Asian Cup after beating Hong Kong in November last year and topping their group with 11 points.

Under tournament regulations, head-to-head results take precedence over goal difference when teams are level on points.

This means Singapore’s place at the continental showpiece is secure regardless of results on the final matchday this month, when they host Bangladesh and Hong Kong travel to face India.

The friendly against Faroe Islands would have been Singapore's first senior international match against a UEFA member since a 2-2 draw in 2012 against Azerbaijan.

The conflict in the Middle East broke out after the US and Israel launched a wave of strikes against targets in Iranian cities on Feb 28.