More people caught littering in Singapore last year, over 20,000 tickets issued: NEA report

SINGAPORE: More people were caught littering in Singapore last year, with more than 20,000 tickets issued, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in an annual report released on Monday (Oct 9).

This is an increase from the roughly 14,000 tickets issued in 2021. In 2020, about 17,400 tickets were issued for littering.

NEA said it has stepped up enforcement at littering hotspots, such as People's Park Complex and Tekka Centre. It used remote surveillance cameras in these areas from April in addition to enforcement officers.

The report outlines the agency's corporate information, sustainability efforts and public outreach initiatives.

It showed that the number of enforcement actions taken against high-rise littering hit a three-year low last year, with about 1,100 enforcement actions. That figure is down from about 1,500 in 2021 and about 2,000 in 2020. Enforcement actions entail fines issued by a court, Corrective Work Orders (CWOs), or both.

"Littering from residential flats is a serious offence, as it poses a danger to the public, dirties the environment and threatens our public hygiene," said the agency.

From 2020 to 2022, NEA investigated an average of 31,200 high-rise littering reports annually. Over the same period, it deployed an average of 2,600 cameras each year.

Earlier this year, the authorities strengthened legislation against high-rise littering. Since Jul 1, when an act of littering from a flat is proven, registered owners or tenants of the unit are presumed to have committed the acts.

The presumption can be rebutted by the owner or tenant within 14 days, by proving that he or she was not present in the flat at the time of the offence, by proving they could not have been the offender, or by providing the identity of a person "reasonably believed to be the offender".

Those who litter may face a composition fine of S$300 (US$220) for a first offence, while high-rise littering offenders are sent to court.

Offenders convicted in court may be issued a fine and sentenced to perform CWO. About 2,200 CWOs were issued from 2020 to 2022. CWO requires recalcitrant offenders to clean public areas for a minimum of three hours, up to a maximum of 12 hours.

To further drive home the impact of littering, NEA introduced CWO sessions at city areas in Chinatown and Tanjong Pagar in November 2022, and in the vicinity of Farrer Park from July 2023.