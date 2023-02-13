Little Farms fined for failing to arrange for SFA inspections, selling imported food before checks

SINGAPORE: Little Farms was fined S$13,500 on Monday (Feb 13) for failing to arrange for inspections of imported food and selling the food before they were checked.

The company, which has six outlets, imported consignments of assorted chilled lamb and seafood products in October 2020 and July 2022 respectively.

On both occasions, Little Farms failed to arrange for the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) to inspect, examine and certify the imports. The company sold the food products before the inspections.

In Singapore, importers must arrange for imported meat and fish products to be inspected and certified by the authorities before it is sold, distributed or exported, said SFA.

"Meat or fish products which are found to be unfit for human consumption will be seized and disposed," the agency added.

Offenders who fail to arrange for meat products to be inspected, examined and certified by the authorities before it is sold or distributed can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

Those who sell meat that has not been inspected can be fined up to S$50,000, jailed for up to two years, or both. For subsequent convictions, they can be fined up to S$100,000 or jailed for up to three years.