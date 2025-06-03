ECDA investigating potential breach over abrupt closure of Little Paddington Preschool's Bishan branch
SINGAPORE: The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) is investigating a preschool for giving parents just one day's notice of a branch closure.
Parents of children enrolled at Little Paddington Preschool's Bishan centre were only informed on May 30 that the school’s lease of its premises would be expiring on May 31.
The school later delayed the closure to Jun 10, and offered enrolment in another branch, and transport for affected children.
Under ECDA rules, preschools must provide six months' notice.
“ECDA was informed of Little Paddington Preschool Bishan’s cessation last Friday, May 30, 2025, and is working closely with the preschool to support affected parents,” said the regulator on Monday (Jun 2) in response to CNA queries.
“The preschool has since secured an extension of their lease to Jun 13, 2025, and are actively engaging the parents to render assistance. “
Little Paddington Preschool currently has 10 branches across Singapore. The closest branch to its Bishan location, Little Paddington Preschool Thomson Walk, is around 5km away, or about 10 minutes’ drive.
When contacted by CNA, the preschool said it has 16 children enrolled in its Bishan branch.
“The preschool has offered parents the option to transfer their children to other Little Paddington Preschools,” said ECDA.
The regulator added that the Little Paddington Preschool will also provide complimentary bus services to and from the preschool for children who transfer to the Thomson Walk branch until the end of 2025.
"ECDA will render assistance should parents require further help in securing a place at another preschool," it added.
Affected parents have sent the school a petition demanding fee waivers or refunds, saying that that follow-up solutions proposed by the school are not adequate.
Mr Sze Zenkai, one of the affected parents, told CNA that he found it “impossible” that the school would only know one day prior that its lease would end May 31.
“I think every interaction has been more reactive than proactive, and I think that's also funnelling the concerns of the parents,” he said.
Little Paddington Preschool said it had been advised by ECDA on the appropriate next steps.
“While we initially assumed there was only a transition to the new site over the weekend, we have managed to prolong the transition to over a week, so that the children are supported," Little Paddington Preschool chief operating officer Pooja Patodia told CNA.
She added that the children would be going on excursion trips to the Thomson Walk branch to facilitate their transition, with their teachers moving with the children to ensure a more seamless experience. Free transport for the children will also be available to those who require it.
"We are focused on ensuring that the care and education of the children continue to be smooth and that parents receive ample support," said Ms Patodia.
Mr Sze said: "I think a lot of our children have bonds and connections with the teachers, and that's also a factor for us to consider."
According to ECDA regulations, preschools considering cessation of operations must provide six months' notice to both parents and ECDA before ceasing operations.
The preschools must also inform parents and ECDA once they are notified of the possibility of non-renewal of tenancy agreements.
“Operators that breach these requirements may face regulatory actions, including being issued warning letters or barred from applying for future preschool licences,” said ECDA.
“ECDA will take regulatory action on this preschool if our investigations find that they have not done their due diligence to meet our regulatory requirements.”
This is not the first such incident involving a preschool.
In July 2024, the operator of Metis Little Campus was barred from applying for any new licenses after it closed its Tampines preschool with only a day’s notice given to parents.
Earlier that year, its outlet in Redhill ceased operations on Apr 8 after being evicted by landlord due to the school’s rental arrears.
The centre had initially notified ECDA and affected parents on Mar 25, 2024, that it would end operations on Apr 30 that year. However, the preschool was on Apr 5 notified of the eviction notice, which took effect on Apr 8.