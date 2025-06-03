ECDA investigating potential breach over abrupt closure of Little Paddington Preschool's Bishan branch

SINGAPORE: The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) is investigating a preschool for giving parents just one day's notice of a branch closure.

Parents of children enrolled at Little Paddington Preschool's Bishan centre were only informed on May 30 that the school’s lease of its premises would be expiring on May 31.

The school later delayed the closure to Jun 10, and offered enrolment in another branch, and transport for affected children.



Under ECDA rules, preschools must provide six months' notice.

“ECDA was informed of Little Paddington Preschool Bishan’s cessation last Friday, May 30, 2025, and is working closely with the preschool to support affected parents,” said the regulator on Monday (Jun 2) in response to CNA queries.

“The preschool has since secured an extension of their lease to Jun 13, 2025, and are actively engaging the parents to render assistance. “

Little Paddington Preschool currently has 10 branches across Singapore. The closest branch to its Bishan location, Little Paddington Preschool Thomson Walk, is around 5km away, or about 10 minutes’ drive.

When contacted by CNA, the preschool said it has 16 children enrolled in its Bishan branch.

“The preschool has offered parents the option to transfer their children to other Little Paddington Preschools,” said ECDA.

The regulator added that the Little Paddington Preschool will also provide complimentary bus services to and from the preschool for children who transfer to the Thomson Walk branch until the end of 2025.

"ECDA will render assistance should parents require further help in securing a place at another preschool," it added.