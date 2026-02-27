Little Professors Learning Centre issues: How parents at one primary school sprang into action to fill the gap
When news broke about Little Professors Learning Centre's termination, about 30 parents at Hong Wen School drew up a plan to help with after-school care.
SINGAPORE: When news of Little Professors Learning Centre's (LPLC) termination broke on Feb 14, just days before Chinese New Year, the response from parents at Hong Wen School was immediate.
Despite the anxiety of not knowing what might happen next, about 30 parents sprang into action, asking how they might be able to help the school.
For about half of these parents, their children were not enrolled at LPLC, a student care centre. But they were determined to take care of the students in limbo.
"It's important to support the children, to give them a safe space," said Mr Jorwe Lee, chairman of Hong Wen's parent support group.
They also wanted to support the primary school teachers who were rostered to take on the duties at the embattled learning centre, while giving affected parents the space to resolve issues with LPLC.
Besides Hong Wen, LPLC ran student care centres at seven other primary schools – Anchor Green, Jing Shan, Kranji, Punggol Cove, Waterway, Westwood and White Sands.
It also provided Kindergarten Care for Ministry of Education (MOE) kindergartens in six of these primary schools.
LPLC's services were terminated by MOE due to contractual breaches. The student care operator is under investigation by the Ministry of Manpower and the police over unpaid staff salaries and double deductions from parents' GIRO accounts.
The centre director also became uncontactable.
MOE said the operational issues at LPLC meant there was insufficient manpower to support student care centre operations and that teachers would take over care duties.
The ministry is working towards appointing a replacement operator as soon as possible, but a timeline has not been specified.
COMING UP WITH A PLAN
Mr Lee received a call from school leaders on Feb 14, informing him of the termination and asking him to spread the word to other people in the 1,500-strong parent support group.
Soon after, concerned parents began reaching out to him. A new group chat was created the next morning to gather parent volunteers.
The parents began discussing ways they could support the centre, from distributing lunch to organising activities to keep students engaged after school.
On Chinese New Year eve, the school informed the parents that it needed support during the 1pm to 3pm window – the first two hours after dismissal.
"The school shared with us that we need to give teachers some breathing space because it's an additional responsibility for them," said Mr Lee, whose son is a Primary 5 student at Hong Wen School.
The planning stretched into the Chinese New Year period, as parents worked out schedules and organised a daily roster.
When the school reopened on Feb 19, six parents were on hand to help.
Their duties included arranging tables and chairs in a classroom for lunch, setting up a separate space for the day's activity and later guiding the students through it.
Coordinating the effort was initially challenging, said Ms Stephanie Lim, who heads the parent support group's recess programme. After-school care was a new territory for many parents, including herself.
"But as the days go by and we are more familiar with what needs to be done, it's getting easier … Also because we have a very strong partnership with school," said Ms Lim, whose daughter is a Primary 2 student.
Some parents were already involved in a recess programme where they conduct craft and game sessions in the canteen for students during their breaks.
As the parent support group works closely with school leaders on events, the parents did not need a licence to assist during the interim period.
They added that they were prepared to help the school for as long as it required their support.
STEPPING UP
The three Hong Wen parents CNA spoke to were not affected by LPLC's termination, but they felt stepping up to help the school was necessary.
"The kids are still my child's classmates, schoolmates," said Ms Lim. "So to be able to be here for them, I feel, is a good way to support them, the school, and the teachers in this transition period."
The 41-year-old added that it was important to let the school leaders know they were not alone in this situation and that parents can support them where possible.
CNA visited Hong Wen to see how the new after-school arrangement unfolded.
Shortly after 1.30pm, more than 80 Primary 1 and Primary 2 students lined up outside a classroom previously used by LPLC. Their chatter filled the corridor as teachers guided them in and reminded them to wash their hands.
Bento boxes had already been laid out on tables. Once they were done with washing their hands, the students began digging into their lunches.
The seven parents on duty that day moved around the classroom, checking that the students were eating well and cleaning up any mess on the floor. They also stopped at some of the tables to speak to the students.
After lunch, it was activity time – parents had organised a stencil painting session of Chinese characters for students in small groups.
For the parents who are used to conducting such activities over recess, this was familiar ground.
"Because we already do that, we are able to adapt quickly and bring in some of the games, puzzles and simple crafts into the after-school schedule," said Ms Lim.
The aim was not to replace the student care curriculum, she said, but to provide "structured engagement" with the students during this interim period.
The activities are not set in stone, and parents are free to suggest ideas and plan activities. The stencil painting session, for instance, was proposed by a parent who had tried it at home during Chinese New Year.
But getting and retaining the students' attention was not easy, and the teachers had to step in at times.
"I think with that, we rely on the teachers a bit more, because this is really where they are trained at and where they are great at," said Ms Lim.
Parents instead focus on engaging students in smaller groups or in one-on-one conversations.
Ms Lim, as the recess head, is a familiar face to the students. For Mr Lee, the students became more accustomed to him over the past two weeks, he said.
"There are a lot of kids who start to ask me 'what's my name, and what do they call me?' So I asked them to call me Uncle Jorwe instead of Mr Lee. So I think we got closer," he added.
Ms Lynn Yong, a parent volunteer who has been coming down every day, joked that the students still refer to her as a teacher.
MAKING TIME
Among the 30 parents who have stepped up, Ms Yong is the one who turns up daily.
The 33-year-old, whose son is in Primary 2, described herself as lucky to have the time as she was currently not working and does not have commitments at home to juggle.
She added that she is trying her best to help out as much as she can, pointing out that "even one or two hours makes a difference".
Ms Lim, a stay-at-home mother, acknowledged that she was able to carve out the time to volunteer.
Other parents had to shuffle their schedules. This includes Mr Lee, who is a banker. The 43-year-old also juggles other events - both external and those related to Hong Wen School - along with work, so finding time was a challenge.
He took leave from work on Feb 19, the first day the initiative started, as he wanted to be there to make sure everything ran smoothly.
He may have to take more days off if he needs to commit more time to the school, but his managers are understanding and supportive, said Mr Lee.
With no former LPLC staff members staying back after the issues emerged, parents hope their involvement helps ease the teachers' burdens, even if it is just for a couple of hours.
Primary school students, especially those in the lower levels, tend to have "high energy" and their excitement might be difficult for teachers to handle, said Ms Lim.
"With the parents being there, we are able to … engage some of them with their 1,001 questions, so that the teachers are able to work on some other tasks," she added.
In return, the parents gain something too - the simple joy of making memories, like showing the students how to play card game Uno or witnessing their "scientific and systematic" way of solving jigsaw puzzles.
Ms Lim said: "I mean, the kids always say the darnest things, but they're always very cute, and it's always fun to be around them."
MOE said last Friday that it is reviewing how student care operators are appointed and whether its vetting process needs to be tightened.
The Education Services Union said earlier this week that LPLC's termination and the closure of another student care centre Out of Box Academy point to "deeper structural issues" in Singapore's student care sector. This requires "urgent and sustained attention", it added.