24 children at Little Seeds Preschool branch ill with gastroenteritis symptoms, 7 hospitalised

SINGAPORE: Twenty-four children at the Little Seeds Preschool branch at Calvary Baptist Church have fallen ill with gastroenteritis symptoms.

Seven children were hospitalised. Of these, four have been discharged and the remaining three are in stable condition, said the Ministry of Health (MOH), Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) on Monday (Dec 2).

In response to queries from CNA, the authorities said they have not received reports of similar outbreaks in other Little Seeds preschools.

"ECDA is monitoring the situation and working with the preschool operator to ensure the well-being of the children," they said in a joint statement.

"ECDA has also reminded the centre to ensure compliance with MOH’s guidelines to further mitigate the spread. Preschools are required to adhere to the food hygiene requirements spelt out in the Early Childhood Development Centres Code of Practice."

Anglican Preschool Services (APS), which manages the preschool, told CNA on Sunday that as of Nov 30, there were three confirmed salmonella cases.

According to SFA's website, salmonella is a type of bacteria that can be found in food such as raw meat, raw dairy products, poultry and eggs.

It can be spread to humans through the consumption of contaminated food and drinks. The symptoms include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting.

"Little Seeds Preschool's current priority is focusing on supporting the recovery and well-being of the affected individuals and working with MOH and ECDA to investigate the details of the situation," said APS.

It added the school is monitoring the status of the affected children. This includes calling to check on their recovery and well-being and "maintaining close communication" with the children’s parents.

"The school staff will be visiting the children in the hospital to provide care and support," said APS.

"The school is keeping parents updated and informed on developments and updates of the investigation, working closely with MOH and ECDA."