Singapore approves live chicken imports from Indonesian farm; first shipment arrives

SINGAPORE: Singapore has started importing live chickens from a farm in Indonesia, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced on Sunday (May 14).

In July last year, Singapore added Indonesia as a new source for the import of chilled, frozen and processed chicken. Singapore previously imported live chickens from Malaysia only.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, SFA said that a farm in Indonesia that is free of avian influenza has been approved as a new source of live chickens for Singapore.

The first consignment from Indonesia arrived by sea on Saturday morning.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Koh Poh Koon said: “With the approval of this new farm, Singaporean consumers and businesses will have more options for chicken, further strengthening the resilience of our chicken supply.

“Even as we continue to diversify our import sources, we must be prepared for food supply disruptions from time to time.”

He urged people to be flexible with their food options and to chose alternatives such as frozen food or other protein options.

SFA said it worked with the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS), the Indonesian authorities and industry players to bring in the live chickens from the farm.

“SFA and AVS are working closely with the industry to monitor and refine the logistic processes at various points of the supply chain to ensure food safety and animal health,” said the agency.

Live chickens, like other livestock, meat and egg items, can only be imported from sources accredited by SFA and AVS.

“We ensure that sources have the required systems, processes and capabilities to supply chickens that are free from High Pathogenicity Avian Influenza and that meet food safety and animal health standards and requirements,” said SFA.