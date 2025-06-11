Live: More than 500 people to lose jobs as Jetstar Asia closes

SINGAPORE: Jetstar Asia operations will cease at the end of July, with more than 500 employees impacted and 16 regional routes affected, spanning countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Japan.

The announcement on Wednesday (Jun 11) comes as the airline grapples with increasing supplier costs, high airport fees and rising competition in the region.

It marks an end to over two decades of air travel under the Singapore-based budget airline, whose parent company is Qantas Group.

