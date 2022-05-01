'We're back': Singapore's live music scene returns after a rough two years

SINGAPORE: As he prepared to take the stage at a bistro in Punggol Marina Country Club, Mr Charles Wong took a look around him and felt a palpable sense of adrenaline.

“I was very nervous,” the guitarist of local acoustic band Anchorblanc recalled of his first night back at live performing.

The setting was not unfamiliar and Mr Wong knew exactly what to do, having put up countless of gigs at bars and restaurants for almost a decade. Yet, there was a surreal feeling that night as he took the stage before a crowd – after a rough two years with live entertainment banned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster. But finally, we’re back,” he said.

The audience was also an energetic bunch, singing along with the band and waving flashlights from their mobile phones, recalled the band's vocalist Ferlyn Chen.

“I guess they also missed listening to live music, so they were really excited. At one point, it felt like we were singing at our concert," she said.

It was a similar experience for homegrown band Roseville when they performed at Timbre X S.E.A at The Arts House on Mar 29, the first day that live gigs made a comeback.

“The moment I stepped onto the stage, I said very quietly into the mic: ‘We’re back’ and the crowd started cheering,” said Mr Seah Ze Wen, who plays the guitar.

“That is energy that you can’t feel over the screen and it felt so good.”

"A PART OF YOUR IDENTITY"

The live music scene first came to a standstill in end-March 2020 when entertainment venues had to be shut as part of pandemic control measures. Little did the small industry expect the cessation of gigs to last for two years, leaving musicians grappling with the realisation that their livelihoods had vanished.

Roseville’s vocalist Lim Enya said many musicians felt “cancelled”. “It's not just about the income, it's also about what you do being a part of your identity.”

Ms Audrey Lim, a voiceover artist and freelance host and entertainer, said while people understood the need to chip in and bite the bullet at the start of the pandemic, being constantly left out from the reopening list eventually got “very disheartening”.

“There was a little bit of financial aid which helped, but even that had an uneven amount of take-up because people who needed that help were sometimes not able to access it,” she said, citing conversations in a Telegram chat group for musicians that she started.

“What I think a lot of people don’t realise is that performers aren’t hobbyists by and large. Most of us are professionals with mortgages and dependents, and it's quite taxing to be told: ‘Oh for two years, you’re just structurally unemployed’.”