Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Watch live at 11am: PM Lee's national address on Singapore's COVID-19 situation and next steps
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Singapore

Watch live at 11am: PM Lee's national address on Singapore's COVID-19 situation and next steps

"Our COVID-19 situation has been improving, with the Omicron wave subsiding," says PM Lee Hsien Loong.

Watch live at 11am: PM Lee's national address on Singapore's COVID-19 situation and next steps

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong addresses the nation on the COVID-19 situation, on Oct 9, 2021. (Photo: Ministry of Communications and Information)

24 Mar 2022 09:30AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2022 09:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: PM Lee Hsien Loong speaks in a televised address at 11am on Thursday on Singapore's COVID-19 situation and next steps. The speech will be broadcast live on CNA, its YouTube channel and its Facebook page. Follow all the announcements via our livestream and blog.

WATCH:

HIGHLIGHTS:

Source: CNA

Related Topics

COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us