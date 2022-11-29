live Singapore
Live: MPs debate repealing gay sex law 377A, amending Singapore's Constitution to protect definition of marriage
Section 377A criminalises sex between men and marriage is currently defined under the Women's Charter as being between a man and a woman.
SINGAPORE: The debate over the repeal of Singapore's gay sex law and amending the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage from legal challenges entered its second day on Tuesday (Nov 29).
On Monday, more than 20 Members of Parliament (MPs), Non-Constituency MP and Nominated MPs shared their views on the Bills, which are being debated together.
Follow the second day of the debate live: