As it happens: Singapore-Malaysia vaccinated travel lanes open

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia are launching vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) via air and land on Monday (Nov 29), with thousands of people set to cross the border. The VTL between Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport was announced on Nov 8, while the land VTL via the Causeway was announced last week.



CNA has journalists travelling by bus in both directions, and at Changi Airport and Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Follow the day's events here as Singapore and Malaysia take a significant step towards normalising travel between the two countries since COVID-19 restrictions were introduced.