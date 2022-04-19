Logo
Watch: Singapore and New Zealand leaders Lee Hsien Loong and Jacinda Ardern hold joint press conference
Watch: Singapore and New Zealand leaders Lee Hsien Loong and Jacinda Ardern hold joint press conference

File photo of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at a joint press conference at the Istana on May 17, 2019. (Photo: CNA/Jeremy Long)

19 Apr 2022 12:19PM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 01:28PM)
SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern held a joint press conference at the Istana on Tuesday (Apr 19). Ms Ardern is in Singapore as part of a trade mission and was at the Istana to call on President Halimah Yacob and Mr Lee.

Both leaders reiterated that their countries have excellent bilateral relations, with Ms Ardern calling Singapore a very close friend.

Mr Lee announced that both countries have launched a new reciprocal Working Holiday Scheme. It will allow young people from Singapore and New Zealand to live and work in each other’s countries for up to a year. The scheme was first announced in May 2019 but was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singapore and New Zealand are also adding a new Climate Change and Green Economy pillar of their Enhanced Partnership. Both sides will cooperate on areas like energy transition technology, carbon markets and sustainable transport.

They also discussed supply chain issues impacted by COVID-19.

This is Ms Ardern's first official overseas engagement since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She is due to have a new orchid hybrid named in her honour during her visit.

Source: CNA/ly

