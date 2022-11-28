Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore live

Live: MPs debate repeal of gay sex law, amending Singapore's Constitution to protect the definition of marriage
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

live Singapore

Live: MPs debate repeal of gay sex law, amending Singapore's Constitution to protect the definition of marriage

Section 377A penalises sex between men while marriage is defined in Section 12 of the Women's Charter as being between a man and a woman.

28 Nov 2022 12:33PM (Updated: 28 Nov 2022 12:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament (MPs) are debating on Monday (Nov 28) repealing a section of the law that criminalises gay sex between men and amending the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage against legal challenges.

The Bills will be heard together, with more than 30 MPs lined up to speak.

Follow the debate live here:

Source: CNA/mi

Related Topics

Section 377A Constitution parliament Singapore Parliament

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.