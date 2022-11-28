live Singapore
Live: MPs debate repeal of gay sex law, amending Singapore's Constitution to protect the definition of marriage
Section 377A penalises sex between men while marriage is defined in Section 12 of the Women's Charter as being between a man and a woman.
SINGAPORE: Members of Parliament (MPs) are debating on Monday (Nov 28) repealing a section of the law that criminalises gay sex between men and amending the Constitution to protect the definition of marriage against legal challenges.
The Bills will be heard together, with more than 30 MPs lined up to speak.
Follow the debate live here: