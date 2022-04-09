Live pythons seized after ICA officers foil smuggling attempt at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Two live pythons were seized at Tuas Checkpoint on Thursday (Apr 7) after officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) conducted checks on a Malaysia-registered lorry that was transporting cement.

The snakes, identified as Reticulated Pythons, were uncovered in a styrofoam box, said ICA and the National Parks Board (NParks) in a joint media release on Saturday, adding that the smuggling attempt was thwarted.

"The styrofoam box, which was hidden in the lorry’s cabin area, was found to have multiple perforations on its sides," the agencies said.

"The Malaysian driver had initially claimed that the box contained food but upon further questioning, he admitted that it contained live snakes."

The driver did not have valid import permits and he was referred to NParks for investigation, the authorities said.

The snakes were around 4.8m and 3.8m long.

The Reticulated Python is a species protected under Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

According to CITES, Appendix II lists species that are not necessarily now threatened with extinction but may become so unless trade is closely controlled.