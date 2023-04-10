Watch live at 8.30pm: President Halimah Yacob addresses Parliament

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob will address Singapore's Parliament at 8.30pm on Monday (Apr 10), laying out the government's priorities, policies and programmes for the remainder of its current term.
This will be her last opening address to parliament for the current term of her presidency. A presidential election is due by September 2023.
