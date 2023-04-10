Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Watch live at 8.30pm: President Halimah Yacob addresses Parliament
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Watch live at 8.30pm: President Halimah Yacob addresses Parliament

10 Apr 2023 08:23PM (Updated: 10 Apr 2023 08:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob will address Singapore's Parliament at 8.30pm on Monday (Apr 10), laying out the government's priorities, policies and programmes for the remainder of its current term.

This will be her last opening address to parliament for the current term of her presidency. A presidential election is due by September 2023.

Watch President Halimah's speech live on CNA.
Source: CNA

Related Topics

Halimah Yacob Singapore Parliament

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.