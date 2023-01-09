‘Backcasting’ and ‘biohacking’ as ways to fight ageing

SINGAPORE: As scientists experiment with ways to unlock the secrets of longevity, one expert suggested a tried-and-tested method to fight ageing called “backcasting”.

Backcasting involves thinking about what life will be like in old age, said Dr Naras Lapsys, a longevity medicine practitioner at the Integrative Medical Centre.

To determine that, questions one needs to ask include: What does my body need to look like? How much muscle do I have? Do I want to not be frail? Do I want to have a certain level of strength? Do I need to be able to move?” said Dr Lapsys.

“If you're predicting that the kind of life you want to have in your final 10 years is one of things that you enjoy, you have to start doing them now. And that's what backcasting is,” he said.

Working backwards first means getting tested, he added.