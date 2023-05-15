MAS unveils commemorative S$10 coin to mark Lee Kuan Yew's 100th birth anniversary
Minted in aluminium bronze, the gold-coloured coins will be available at face value.
SINGAPORE: A commemorative S$10 coin marking the 100th birth anniversary of Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew was unveiled by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday (May 15).
Minted in aluminium bronze, the gold-coloured LKY100 coins will be available at face value by application. The coins will have a diameter of 30mm, making them about 22 per cent larger than the Third Series S$1 coins currently in circulation.
"The coin pays tribute to his strategic vision, boldness and indomitable spirit that transformed Singapore from a regional trading port to a global manufacturing, business and financial hub, creating opportunities for all Singaporeans," MAS said in a news release.
"The design features a portrait of Mr Lee Kuan Yew, accompanied in the foreground by the Marina Barrage, representing Mr Lee's vision to build a freshwater reservoir in the city, strengthening Singapore's water resilience," the central bank added, describing the design on the coin's reverse.
"The backdrop is the skyline of the Raffles Place financial district, and two heritage buildings which have witnessed significant milestones in Singapore's history – Fullerton Hotel (formerly the Fullerton Building/General Post Office) and National Gallery Singapore (formerly the Supreme Court and City Hall)."
In addition to the Singapore Coat of Arms, the front of the coin features Mr Lee's name, his years of birth and death, the words "100th Birth Anniversary" and a dual latent image that shows the year 1923 when viewed from one angle and the year 2023 when viewed from another.
The coin was designed by local artist Weng Ziyan, whose previous works include banknotes commemorating Singapore's 50th year of independence, Singapore's bicentennial and the 50th anniversary of the Brunei-Singapore Currency Interchangeability Agreement.
APPLICATION PROCESS
Applications for the coins can be made from Monday until Jun 9 via a dedicated application website.
Only Singapore citizens and permanent residents can apply, and each applicant can apply for up to five coins.
"If demand is high, applicants may not be allocated the quantity of coins requested, but can be assured of being allocated at least one coin," MAS said.
Each applicant will be required to indicate their identity number, mobile phone number and preferred bank branch for the collection of the coins.
Banks participating in the distribution of the coins include DBS and POSB, OCBC and UOB as well as the Bank of China, HSBC, Maybank and Standard Chartered.
No upfront payment will be requested. Successful applicants will pay for their coins when collecting them at their selected bank branches.
Successful applicants will receive SMS notifications from mid-August, and the coins will be available for collection from September.
Coins that are not exchanged during the collection window will be made available for exchange at banks by the general public, including non-Singaporeans.
The number of coins to be minted will be determined after applications close, MAS said.
The commemorative coin was announced earlier this year as part of a series of initiatives to mark the centenary of Mr Lee's birth.
The late Mr Lee, who also co-founded the ruling People's Action Party, was born on Sep 16, 1923. He died on Mar 23, 2015, at the age of 91.