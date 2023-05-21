From Raffles to Lee Kuan Yew: Singapore's history through commemorative coins

SINGAPORE: Whether you are a coin collector or just someone who takes an interest in Singapore history, the unveiling of a commemorative coin this week to mark Mr Lee Kuan Yew's 100th birth anniversary would have caught your attention.

Celebrating the life and legacy of Singapore's founding prime minister, the LKY100 coins will feature something that has never been seen before.

"This is the first time a portrait is featured on a Singapore coin," a Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) spokesperson told CNA.

"Mr Lee played a significant role in nation-building as Singapore's founding prime minister. The LKY100 commemorative coin is meant to serve as a reminder of Mr Lee's values and vision, and to inspire the younger generation of Singaporeans to continue the work of our founding leaders in nation-building," the spokesperson added.

But while the coins are without precedent in one sense, they will also become the latest in a long line of commemorative releases that combine to tell the story of a young nation finding its way in the world.

The Chinese Almanac coins are probably the best-known of Singapore's special coins, heralding the arrival of the Chinese New Year festive season annually for the last four decades, but there have been dozens of events and anniversaries that have been recorded on legal tender.

"Commemorative notes and coins are typically issued by MAS to mark significant national events and achievements," the central bank spokesperson said.

"For example, MAS issued the Hawker Culture in Singapore commemorative coins in 2021 to celebrate the inscription of hawker culture in Singapore into the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

"The Singapore Bicentennial commemorative note in 2019 was to commemorate Singapore's bicentennial, and the SG50 commemorative notes and coins in 2015 were to mark Singapore's 50 years of nation-building."

The banknotes that have been issued in Singapore over the years often illuminate the bigger picture of what was happening when they were printed, but commemorative coins by their nature detail specific moments in the country's history.

Here is a look back at some of them.

1969: The 150th anniversary of the founding of modern Singapore