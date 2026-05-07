No shifts in firms' hiring preferences between locals and foreigners for now: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: There are no shifts in employers' hiring preferences between local and foreign workers at the moment, even as hiring intentions have softened amid the Middle East crisis, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said on Thursday (May 7).

Dr Tan, who is also minister-in-charge of energy and science and technology, was responding to parliamentary questions on the impact that the Middle East crisis is having on hiring prospects.

In particular, Mr Yip Hon Weng (PAP-Yio Chu Kang) had asked whether the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has observed any shifts in hiring preferences given that some firms are slowing workforce expansion due to cost pressures.

Pointing out that Singapore's resident employment continued to grow in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, Dr Tan said that for now, hiring preferences have not changed.

"Our work pass policies also ensure that Singaporeans are given a level playing field against foreign workers, and we do our level best to ensure that our foreign workers here are complementary to our local Singaporean workers," he said.

He pointed to the upcoming increase in qualifying salaries for Employment Pass and S Pass holders, and regular reviews of the "shortage occupation" criteria for Employment Pass applicants.

"We always seek to strike a right balance between ensuring that our businesses have that space, the latitude to continue to grow, while ensuring that our local Singaporean workers and talent continue to also have the trajectory for them to grow as well," said Dr Tan.

While the labour market remains resilient, he noted the proportion of firms intending to hire in the next three months fell to 44.6 per cent in March, from 54.6 per cent in February.

Dr Choo Pei Ling (PAP-Chua Chu Kang) then asked if the government is adapting its workforce planning for "a more persistent state of structural uncertainty, where workers may face overlapping disruptions from trade fragmentation, technological change and sectoral restructuring".

"The answer is a resounding yes," said Dr Tan, adding that the upcoming report of the Economic Strategy Review will cover many of these points.

The review of Singapore's economic blueprint was launched last August, and committees are expected to release their recommendations by mid-2026.