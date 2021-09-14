Local Qualify Salary will not be further raised 'for now', wage increases to be sustainable: Zaqy Mohamad

SINGAPORE: The Local Qualifying Salary (LQS) will not be further raised "for now" and wage increases will be sustainable, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad on Tuesday (Sep 14), as Members of Parliament raised questions about recent announcements to expand support for lower-wage workers.

Replying to parliamentary questions from MPs from both sides of the aisle, Mr Zaqy said that the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) recognises that a new requirement for firms hiring foreign workers to pay local employees at least S$1,400 will have "significant impact on employers".

"Hence, we have no plans to further increase the LQS for now, but will focus on the implementation of the new LQS rules, and also for the other sectoral and occupational progressive wages to establish their relevant wage benchmarks," he said.

LQS has been revised four times in the last five years and has risen from S$1,000 in 2016, to S$1,400.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in the National Day Rally on Aug 29 that the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) and other measures to raise the wages of lower-wage workers will be rolled out to more people, extending to eight in 10 lower-wage workers over the next few years.

The major initiatives include expanding progressive wages to new sectors like food services, retail and waste management, and to occupations across sectors starting with administrators and drivers.

The Government will also introduce a new Local Qualifying Salary requirement from September next year. Employers will need to pay all their local workers at least S$1,400 in order to hire any foreign worker.

These recommendations are part of 18 proposals covered by the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers, which submitted a report last month. The Government has accepted all the recommendations.

Mr Lee also announced that the qualifying age for Workfare wage supplements will be lowered from 35 to 30.