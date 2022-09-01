159,000 low-wage workers will earn at least S$1,400 from Sep 1

SINGAPORE: About 159,000 lower-wage workers will earn at least S$1,400 under a new local qualifying salary (LQS) requirement that kicks in on Thursday (Sep 1).

These are workers who are not in sectors covered by the progressive wage model (PWM).

Part-time local workers will also benefit from the new LQS requirement, as they will need to be paid at least S$9 in gross wages per hour.

LQS has been revised four times in the last five years and has risen from S$1,000 in 2016, to S$1,400. Employers will need to pay all their local workers at least S$1,400 in order to hire any foreign worker.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in last year's National Day Rally that the PWM and other measures to raise the salaries of lower-wage workers will be rolled out to more people, extending to eight in 10 lower-wage workers over the next few years.

Two other changes to wage schemes will also take effect on Sep 1.

First, the retail progressive wage model will be implemented, benefitting about 19,000 full-time retail workers, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a press release on Wednesday.

The ministry added the entry-level retail PWM wage will grow 18 per cent over a three-year period.