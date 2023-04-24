Local sporting, public transport history in spotlight at this year’s Singapore Heritage Fest

This includes 50 years of transport operator SBS Transit and the 35th anniversary of the launch of the MRT system.

This year also marks other national milestones, including the 30th anniversary of the National Heritage Board (NHB), the 40th anniversary of Singapore Sports Museum, and the 50th anniversary of national sports agency Sport Singapore.

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES

The festival will feature a series of workshops and programmes telling the story of Singapore’s public transport, such as a hands-on experience of how printing bus tickets was done back in the past.

There will also be showcases of other public transport memorabilia, including a sharing by Singapore’s youngest bus driver turned bus captain Matthew Tay on his career path.

Stories of transport workers through the years, from rickshaw pullers to private-hire drivers, will also be told in a play.