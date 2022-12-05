Singapore's homegrown tours see waning local interest, but operators not giving up

SINGAPORE: As the holiday season draws near, the number of participants signing up for local tours is at about 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, said tour companies.

Foreign tourists make up the bulk of their bookings.

The number of Singaporeans joining these tours, however, has dwindled as more locals head overseas for holidays following the widespread lifting of COVID-19 travel restrictions and reopening of borders.

“Business has kind of almost reached pre-pandemic levels,” said Mr Robin Loh, founder of Let's Go Tour Singapore.

“Right now, I would say it's almost 100 per cent tourists. I think locals are all heading out of Singapore. It’s a pent-up demand for now, people are flying out because all the countries are kind of opening up.”