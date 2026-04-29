Singapore logistics firms mull cost-cutting moves amid energy crisis, but some EV adopters find room to expand

SINGAPORE: After suddenly losing his job during a retrenchment exercise at South Korean firm CJ Logistics Asia that began earlier this month, finding work again is proving difficult for one middle-aged Singaporean.

He has sent out more than 20 job applications for roles similar to his past work scope in an information technology department, including those outside the industry. Despite more than a decade of work experience in the logistics sector, logistics firms do not seem to be hiring at the moment.

"No high hopes there," he said of his job seeking journey. "Like most Singaporeans after being retrenched at a certain age, the most likely path (for me) will be a private-hire driver."

The man declined to be named in order to not affect his chances at a new job.

Under pressure by the ongoing energy crisis that is driving up fuel prices and operational costs, some logistics companies told CNA that they are mulling cost-cutting moves given the industry's heavy reliance on diesel.

Earlier this year, CJ Logistics Asia began retrenching 33 employees as it had been operating under "significant financial pressure" due to a drop in revenue and decided to downsize its manpower to cut costs, according to a letter seen by CNA.

A unit under multinational logistics company DHL, DHL Global Forwarding Singapore, also laid off three employees in a recent exercise in late March.

CEO of DHL Global Forwarding Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia Praveen Gregory told CNA that the retrenchment was part of a broader, forward-looking restructuring to ensure the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of the business and "therefore, not related to any other factors".

Others have also implemented fuel surcharges, passing the buck on to businesses and consumers that rely on their services.

Responding to CNA's queries, the Supply Chain Employees' Union's (SCEU) executive secretary Nur Azarudin Putra said there are "early indications of pressure" in Singapore's supply chain ecosystem, which include longer payment cycles, tighter credit conditions affecting small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and hiring freezes for professionals, managers and executives and support functions.

There appear to be no widespread retrenchments at this stage and "the sector is facing emerging adjustment pressures rather than an immediate crisis", he said.

Nevertheless, cost pressures appear to be more structural and workforce impact may surface later if conditions persist, added Mr Nur Azarudin Putra.

But there is also a silver lining for some businesses. Prior to the outbreak of war in the Middle East, a handful of firms had made an early leap to electrify their fleet of delivery vehicles.

Instead of belt-tightening measures, firms like Loft Logistics are eyeing manpower expansions.

"No impact," said Loft's co-founder Daryl Chan when asked about how the business is coping with the surge in diesel prices.

"We are a little more fortunate in that our delivery vehicles are EVs," he said. "We have no plans for layoffs and are actively looking to increase headcount."

NO LAYOFFS FOR NOW

Speaking to CNA, four logistics firms said they were directly affected by the diesel spike with expenses rising by as much as two to three times, but there are no plans for any retrenchment so far.