Daily round-up, Aug 26: Loh Kean Yew eliminated from World Championships; Malaysia's 2023 budget brought forward; and whether you should mask up on a plane

Let's get you up to speed with the day's stories.

Reigning badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew will not defend his title. Singapore's Loh, who is ranked eighth in the world, fell 12-21, 21-17, 8-21 to Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn at this year's tournament which is being held in Tokyo, Japan.

This is Loh’s second loss to 21-year-old Kunlavut in 2022, after Kunlavut beat the 25-year-old at the SEA Games to take gold.

Malaysia's 2023 budget will be tabled on Oct 7, three weeks earlier than the original date of Oct 28.

Local media said the new date is an indication that the general election could be called soon.

But Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who is de facto law minister, said it was just speculation.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob told the media on Friday evening that the decision to bring forward the tabling is not unusual.

A military tank broke down on a slip road in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (Aug 26) morning, bringing traffic to a standstill before it was towed away.

The tank was used for the national day parade rehearsal on Friday morning, The Star reported, citing a DBKL spokesman.

New Zealand has confirmed the identities of two children whose remains were found inside suitcases bought at an auction. Their names will not be made public at the request of their families, police said. A coroner has also issued an order to not make public any evidence that could reveal the identities of the children.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the deaths.

From Monday (Aug 29), wearing a mask will not be necessary at Singapore's airport, and may not be required on some flights. But should you still opt to wear a mask on a plane even if you don't have to?

Will wearing a mask prevent you from catching COVID-19 on a flight? And if you've recently recovered, does that mean you are safe and shouldn't need to wear a mask?

We put the questions to public health experts.