Loh Kean Yew begins title defence by beating Spain’s Abian in first round of World Championships

SINGAPORE: Badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew began his title defence on Monday (Aug 22) with a straightforward win over Spain’s Pablo Abian.

The Singaporean beat world number 58 Abian 21-12, 21-12 in 29 minutes to progress to the second round of the BWF World Championships. This year’s tournament is held in Tokyo, Japan.

This is the second career meeting between both players. Loh beat Abian in straight games at the Dutch Open last year.

The 25-year-old, who is currently ranked eighth in the world, will next face Guatemala’s Kevin Cordon.

At last year’s World Championships, Loh went on a fairytale run which saw him upset a number of higher ranked players including Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen en route to winning the title.