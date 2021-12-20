From 'cheeky' child to world champion: Loh Kean Yew's parents proud of their youngest son's meteoric rise

'MY BOYS ARE GOOD BOYS'

Growing up, Mdm Gan recalled how Kean Yew, the youngest of four boys, was a cheeky child.

"As a kid he was very cheeky. When we asked him to do something, he could always talk his way out of it. Talked until you forgot about it. That’s why his brothers always said: 'You pamper him! We need to do things and he doesn't need to do!'" she said with a laugh.

"But to be frank, we are blessed. My boys are very good boys, very disciplined, obedient."

Kean Yew's love for badminton began at the age of four when he would use the gate outside his home as a net.

"I remember that around the age of four, I would play at the front gate with my brothers," he told CNA previously. "My neighbour would play with us. When I was young he would let us win and gave one of his medals.

"It was actually a swimming medal but I was young and didn’t know what it was. I was just happy to get a medal."

But it wasn't long before he was winning competitions for real.

"When my mother went to pick up my older brother Kean Hean from badminton practice, I would be the one going to tell him it was time to go home," said Kean Yew, who was eight at the time. "They seemed like they were having a lot of fun and the players would ask me when I would join them.

"Once I started playing, I starting winning and was more focused. At the age of 10, that academy had a competition which I won. After a few months, there was a zonal competition which I also won. I played in the state competition and reached the semi-final – there was one every year, and that was my first official tournament."

'WE JUST TRUSTED HIM'

After completing his studies at Singapore Sports School, Kean Yew went on to further his education at Republic Polytechnic.

But it was then he decided that he would need to quit school to focus on badminton full-time.