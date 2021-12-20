From 'cheeky' child to world champion: Loh Kean Yew's parents proud of their youngest son's meteoric rise
SINGAPORE: There were times where their heart ached.
It was an ache of pain, of longing, of parents missing their teenage son.
And even till this day, Mdm Grace Gan and Mr Loh Pin Keat choke up when they think of their youngest child being away from home.
"It’s never easy. You miss your son growing up, you’re always worried if he is sick, so worried," Mr Loh told CNA over the phone from their family home in Penang.
"We were not (able to be) there, we couldn't see him grow up 24/7," added Mdm Gan.
At just 13 years old, Kean Yew moved away from his family and took up a scholarship from the Singapore Sports School.
Following in the footsteps of his older brother Kean Hean, who had secured a scholarship at Monfort Secondary, Kean Yew went to Singapore, where he continued his education, honed his craft and became a citizen.
Kean Hean is today also a national badminton player and has represented Singapore at several Southeast Asian Games.
"We were not rich enough to send our children overseas to study (without the scholarships). In fact, we always told them, everything you have to depend on yourself," said Mdm Gan.
"Opportunity only comes once. If you don't grab it, it will be gone."
While the separation was difficult for his parents, they took comfort in their network of friends and family members such as Mdm Gan's brother, who looked out for Kean Yew and his brother in Singapore.
There was also a former classmate of Mr Loh's, who was Kean Yew's guarantor for his stay at the Sports School.
There was the family of Kean Hean's doubles partner Terry Hee, who among others occasionally provided a place for Kean Yew to stay during the weekends.
There were also the coaches at the Sports School, who kept an eye out for the precocious Kean Yew.
And as Mdm Gan reflected, both she and Mr Loh are "thankful and blessed".
'MY BOYS ARE GOOD BOYS'
Growing up, Mdm Gan recalled how Kean Yew, the youngest of four boys, was a cheeky child.
"As a kid he was very cheeky. When we asked him to do something, he could always talk his way out of it. Talked until you forgot about it. That’s why his brothers always said: 'You pamper him! We need to do things and he doesn't need to do!'" she said with a laugh.
"But to be frank, we are blessed. My boys are very good boys, very disciplined, obedient."
Kean Yew's love for badminton began at the age of four when he would use the gate outside his home as a net.
"I remember that around the age of four, I would play at the front gate with my brothers," he told CNA previously. "My neighbour would play with us. When I was young he would let us win and gave one of his medals.
"It was actually a swimming medal but I was young and didn’t know what it was. I was just happy to get a medal."
But it wasn't long before he was winning competitions for real.
"When my mother went to pick up my older brother Kean Hean from badminton practice, I would be the one going to tell him it was time to go home," said Kean Yew, who was eight at the time. "They seemed like they were having a lot of fun and the players would ask me when I would join them.
"Once I started playing, I starting winning and was more focused. At the age of 10, that academy had a competition which I won. After a few months, there was a zonal competition which I also won. I played in the state competition and reached the semi-final – there was one every year, and that was my first official tournament."
'WE JUST TRUSTED HIM'
After completing his studies at Singapore Sports School, Kean Yew went on to further his education at Republic Polytechnic.
But it was then he decided that he would need to quit school to focus on badminton full-time.
"Initially we were shocked that he came to this decision, but after he explained to us (we understood) that he was mature enough and believed and trusted that he could do it," said Mdm Gan.
"He was such a good boy who was disciplined and knew what he wanted to do, so we just trusted him and supported him all the way.”
It was a decision that paid dividends as Kean Yew climbed the rankings year after year.
After completing his National Service, Kean Yew went on to rise to prominence when he beat badminton superstar Lin Dan at the 2019 Thailand Open final.
The spotlight continued to shine on Kean Yew when the 24-year-old represented Singapore at this year's Olympic Games. Kean Yew was also the flag bearer for the country.
"We were proud that he manage to qualify for the Olympics because he had been looking forward to that and finally he qualified," reflected Mdm Gan.
Ever since Tokyo, Kean Yew has been on a sensational run of form.
Prior to this historic win, Kean Yew finished second at the Indonesia Open, won the Hylo Open in Germany and the Yonex Dutch Open in the Netherlands.
But drawn against world number one Viktor Axelsen in the first round of the World Championships, Mdm Gan and Mr Loh could only hope and pray for the best.
"At the back of our minds, we hoped and prayed that he will upset him. There’s a bit of chance and that’s why we always ask him to believe in himself that he can do it," Mdm Gan recalled.
And that's exactly what their son did.
After wins against Austria's Luka Wraber, Thailand’s Kantaphon Wangcharoen and India's HS Prannoy, Kean Yew beat world number three Anders Antonsen to book his spot in the men's singles final and seal his place in the history books.
With baited breath, his parents watched on from their home in Penang.
“We were kan cheong of course, very scared!” Mdm Gan said with a laugh. “The opponent is a very good player, he played very very well and is a very experienced player.”
“We were worried (when he was behind at the first interval) … We were scared that he would lose the first set or go to a rubber set because it was quite a big lead. But luckily, he managed to overturn it.”
The world number 22 would go on to beat India’s Kidambi Srikanth 21-15, 22-20 and win the men's singles crown.
‘When he was on the podium receiving the prize, it was very emotional (for us)," said Mdm Gan.
"It felt so surreal!"
'I WANT TO HUG HIM'
It has been almost two years since Mdm Gan and Mr Loh have seen Kean Yew in person.
They miss him, but note that restrictions have made a reunion challenging.
"I want to hug him but didn't get to hug him. Luckily, one of his brothers is here so I hugged the brother instead," said Mdm Gan, roaring with laughter.
"Of course, we would love for him to be back but then cannot come back so (we) asked him to focus on his training."
While his parents look forward to reuniting with him, his neighbours are also excited to see the newly minted world champion, said Mdm Gan.
"They (our neighbours) are very happy and proud ... Everybody is saying that when he comes back, (they) want him to sign autographs, sign on their shirt and their bag," she said.
"We are so proud ... It is all due to him, he knows what he wants to do. His discipline, his hard work and sacrifice allowed him to get to this day."
But despite Mdm Gan and Mr Loh's modesty, it is clear Kean Yew's success is theirs as well.
After all the trials and tribulations, their cheeky son is now a world champion.