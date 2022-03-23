Breathlessness, fatigue, persistent cough: Doctors see more cases of 'long COVID' in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Ms Doris Ong, 49, has been feeling breathless after walking short distances ever since getting COVID-19 in November.

She used to be able to walk home from the bus stop with two bags of groceries –taking about 10 minutes. But after her coronavirus episode, she once took more than 20 minutes to walk home carrying a coconut, which she was drinking.

She felt so tired that she had to stop to rest a few times, she told CNA. A month ago, she also felt that her heart was “squeezed” while eating laksa, Ms Ong said.

Her symptoms have eased recently, but she still feels “weak” compared to before; and until now, she’s not sought medical advice.

“I feel that it’s still manageable, It's not (as though) I need to go to A&E … if I really cannot (take it), then I will call 995,” she said.

About one in 10 people report some symptoms up to six months after contracting COVID-19, based on data that was published in 2021, said Dr Barnaby Young, head of the Singapore Infectious Disease Clinical Research Network at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).