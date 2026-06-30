Preparatory works for 'Long Island' to start from end-2026

IMPACT ON BEACH, SEASPORTS COMMUNITY

The preparatory works will be conducted in phases to facilitate the continued use of part of the sea space fronting East Coast Park.

The first phase will start at the end of 2026 and be carried out in the waters west of Bedok Jetty. It will cover an area of about 570 ha – the size of about 800 football fields – and will span around 7km in length from east to west, and up to 1km wide from north to south.

Works for the second phase, which spans about 155 ha, will only start after the 2029 Southeast Asian Games.

HDB, as the appointed reclamation agent for Long Island, will implement measures to mitigate the impact of preparatory works on the environment and community, HDB and URA said.

The study, conducted by DHI Water and Environment, identified that there would be no significant changes to water quality, which will “continue to meet the prevailing marine water quality criteria”, the agencies said.

It started in February 2025. As part of the process, agencies engaged nature groups the following month and they provided input and feedback to refine the scope of the study.

While nearshore swimming conditions are expected to remain unaffected, sea users are advised to maintain a safe distance from the marine vessels deployed for the works and the designated work area, which will be cordoned off to ensure public safety, HDB and URA said.

Beaches along East Coast Park will remain open and accessible for near-shore swimming, while all exercise paths and tracks will stay accessible for jogging and cycling.

However, the preparatory works may cause “slight localised changes” to the currents and waves near Bedok Jetty, which will have a minimal impact on existing water-based activities, HDB and URA said.

Some sea sport users will be displaced due to a reduction in sea space along East Coast.

“The impact will be mitigated by the phasing of preparatory works, with kiteboarding being the most affected, and minor to moderate impact on other sea sport users,” the agencies added.

In response to queries from CNA, Sport Singapore (SportSG) said it recognises that East Coast Park is an "important recreational space with shared memories".

"Agencies have been engaging the affected groups and will continue to work closely with them to explore alternative sites to continue their activities. This includes the sea space to the east of Bedok Jetty, as well as other locations such as Changi, Pasir Ris, Sembawang and Sentosa," SportSG said.

The agency added that in the longer term, the new reservoir and Long Island coastline could potentially support a range of water-based activities and sports. This is being assessed as part of the ongoing technical studies, it said.