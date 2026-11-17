Preparatory works, new public engagement phase for 'Long Island' to begin in January 2027
The first phase of preparatory works will be carried out in the waters west of Bedok Jetty.
SINGAPORE: Preparatory works for “Long Island” will begin progressively in the waters west of Bedok Jetty from January 2027, alongside a new phase of public engagement to explore ideas that will shape the future development.
The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Housing and Development Board (HDB) said in a joint press release on Tuesday (Nov 17) that the preparatory works will involve the removal of seabed obstructions, followed by the construction of temporary sand bunds and sand infilling.
The decades-long project is aimed at protecting Singapore's coastline from rising sea levels. It involves reclaiming land off the East Coast to form a new island - dubbed "Long Island" for now - which could span around 800ha.
Beyond coastal protection, the project will also create a new reservoir and provide land for future needs.
It is also expected to create new recreational opportunities, including waterfront spaces that could complement East Coast Park.
PREPARATORY WORKS
In the joint release, HDB and URA said that vessels will be deployed in the waters off East Coast Park, with the designated work area demarcated by silt screens and floating barriers for public safety.
"Sea space users are advised to maintain a safe distance from the designated work area as well as marine vessels and barriers," the agencies said.
They added that safety advisories will be put up at East Coast Park and published on agencies’ websites before works begin.
Beaches, exercise paths and tracks will remain accessible to the public throughout preparatory works, and park visitors can continue to enjoy East Coast Park's facilities.
The first phase of works will be to the west of Bedok Jetty. The sea space to the east of Bedok Jetty will continue to be available for water sports and the hosting of major international sporting events.
The second phase of preparatory works, to the east of Bedok Jetty, will only start after the 2029 Southeast Asian Games.
The works will be guided by the recommendations of a published environmental study, with mitigation measures in place to minimise the impact on the environment and community.
The authorities will monitor environmental conditions such as water quality, suspended sediment levels, noise and dust to ensure the effectiveness of these measures.
HDB and URA said the preparatory works will not determine the eventual detailed design of "Long Island", which will be informed by ongoing environmental and engineering studies, including its reclamation profile.
HDB has been conducting land-based site investigation works since September this year to better understand the geological conditions in the area.
"These involve soil investigation rigs stationed at various locations along East Coast Park. The works are localised and temporary, and are not expected to affect existing activities at East Coast Park," the agencies said.
PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT
URA and HDB said that since November 2023 - when Singapore first announced plans to begin technical studies into "Long Island" - more than 15,000 people have shared their aspirations and feedback on the project through various engagement platforms, including focus group discussions, dialogue sessions, and exhibitions.
"Many meaningful suggestions were gathered during these engagements, including aspirations for the future reservoir to support a variety of water sports, as well as for beaches and nature-based solutions to be integrated along the new coastline, and for ‘Long Island’ to be well-connected with the rest of Singapore," HDB and URA said.
Building on this feedback, URA will organise a new series of focus group discussions from January 2027, inviting Singaporeans to explore ideas around two key themes: recreation and connectivity.
Participants will consider how the new island could complement East Coast Park by offering new recreational experiences and waterfront areas.
They will also explore opportunities to enhance connectivity and accessibility between "Long Island", the city and the eastern region of Singapore.
The feedback will help inform the agencies’ ongoing technical and planning studies for the project while taking into account future land use and infrastructure needs, the agencies said.