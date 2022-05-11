Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Long queues outside Myanmar embassy in Singapore leave many frustrated and anxious
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Long queues outside Myanmar embassy in Singapore leave many frustrated and anxious

Long queues outside Myanmar embassy in Singapore leave many frustrated and anxious

A crowd waits outside the Embassy of Myanmar. (Photo: Facebook/U U Kyaw Ye)

Vanessa Lim
Vanessa Lim
11 May 2022 09:57PM (Updated: 11 May 2022 09:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Sitting on the pavement outside a condominium, Krystal (not her real name) leans against the shrubbery to shield herself from the sun as she swats away flies.

Next to her is another Myanmar national, who only wanted to be known as Joy, and plastic bags filled with food and bottles of water.

Krystal and Joy had been waiting outside the Myanmar embassy on St Martin's Drive for nearly 12 hours when CNA arrived at about 5pm. The pair needed to get their passports renewed. 

Joy and Krystal sit across the Embassy of Myanmar in hopes of getting a slot to renew their passports. (Photo: CNA/Vanessa Lim)

According to the embassy, its online booking system opens every Friday at 1pm, allowing between 350 and 400 people to book slots to renew their passports.

However, bookings have been snapped up, with the next available slot only available on Jun 10.

Under the current arrangement, the embassy sees between 70 and 80 people each day with online bookings and allows 20 people with no existing bookings to walk in.

Those who apply in the morning can get a new passport on the same day, the embassy told CNA, adding that it issues between 90 and 100 passports daily.

“We are looking after our citizens and helping people, especially domestic helpers or construction workers who have difficulty getting an online booking," it said.

The embassy added that it had started this special arrangement in January to allow Myanmar nationals based in Singapore to renew their passport in time.

A check on Facebook revealed photos of long queues outside the embassy dating back to Apr 11. In several videos, people are seen waiting in the rain at night.

A long queue forms outside the Embassy of Myanmar on May 11, 2022. (Photo: Joy)

Krystal, who works as a maid, told CNA she had tried to make an online booking several times but was unsuccessful.

“I didn’t do it earlier because I didn’t have the time. But now, I have no choice but to come here and wait because my passport already expired two days ago,” she said.

Meanwhile, Joy is worried about being deported as her passport is due to expire on Jun 2. 

"I must get it done soon, so I'm planning to wait here overnight," she said. 

Responding to queries from CNA on how it plans to tackle the backlog of passport renewal requests, the embassy said it will start issuing walk-in tickets for 30 people instead 20 from May 13.

This will be done a day in advance starting from 4.30pm.

“It will be better because currently they don’t tell us what time the tickets will be issued, so we just have to wait,” said Joy.

Source: CNA/vl(rw)

Related Topics

Myanmar

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us