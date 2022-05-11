Long queues outside Myanmar embassy in Singapore leave many frustrated and anxious

According to the embassy, its online booking system opens every Friday at 1pm, allowing between 350 and 400 people to book slots to renew their passports.

However, bookings have been snapped up, with the next available slot only available on Jun 10.

Under the current arrangement, the embassy sees between 70 and 80 people each day with online bookings and allows 20 people with no existing bookings to walk in.

Those who apply in the morning can get a new passport on the same day, the embassy told CNA, adding that it issues between 90 and 100 passports daily.

“We are looking after our citizens and helping people, especially domestic helpers or construction workers who have difficulty getting an online booking," it said.

The embassy added that it had started this special arrangement in January to allow Myanmar nationals based in Singapore to renew their passport in time.

A check on Facebook revealed photos of long queues outside the embassy dating back to Apr 11. In several videos, people are seen waiting in the rain at night.