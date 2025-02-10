Singapore to deport Iranian-Malaysian couple over role in travel agency involved with terror-linked foreigners

SINGAPORE: An Iranian woman who was on a long-term visit pass will be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore after she was found to be involved in operating a travel agency that had sponsored visa applications by terrorism-linked foreigners.

Her husband, a Malaysian who is a Singapore permanent resident, will also be deported and barred from re-entering.

Parvane Heidaridehkordi, 38, had her long-term visit pass cancelled after she was deemed an undesirable immigrant for engaging in activities prejudicial to Singapore’s security, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Monday (Feb 10).

"Investigations found that the travel agency was a front for an operation directed by a foreigner based overseas. The travel agency has since been deregistered. Her actions were prejudicial to our security," the ministry added.

Her husband, 65-year-old Soo Thean Ling, was correspondingly declared a prohibited immigrant on the basis that he is a family member of Parvane.

After the authorities began investigations into the travel agency, Soo tried to register a company to undertake travel agency business in Singapore on two occasions.

“Soo intended for Parvane to operate these businesses, which would likely have facilitated Parvane’s continued involvement in supporting the entry of terrorism-linked individuals into our country. Both company registration applications filed by Soo were rejected on national security grounds,” said MHA.

The ministry said foreigners who engage in activities that pose security risks to Singapore risk having their immigration rights revoked and face deportation.

CNA has contacted MHA for more information on the case involving Pravane and Soo, the travel agency she operated as well as its links with terrorism-linked foreigners.