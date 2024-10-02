Longer wait times for appointments after fire at HDB Hub

SINGAPORE: There may be longer wait times for appointments at HDB Hub after a fire broke out in the building on Wednesday (Oct 2) afternoon.

"We seek our customers’ understanding that they may experience longer wait times for appointments, due to the disruption caused by the fire," said the Housing Board (HDB) in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"Our foremost consideration is the safety of our staff, customers and members of the public at HDB Hub. We thank the public for their patience," it added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at No. 530, Lorong 6 Toa Payoh - the address for HDB Hub - on Wednesday at about 12.25pm.

The fire broke out in the Basement 3 bin centre of the building and involved discarded items contained within a skip bin in the area. A skip bin is a container used for the collection of debris or waste, and is moved mechanically or with a vehicle.

A person felt unwell and was assessed by an SCDF paramedic. The person declined to be taken to hospital.

The fire has been extinguished, and the cause is under investigation, said SCDF.

CNA has contacted HDB and the Singapore Police Force (SPF) for more information.