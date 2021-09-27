'Virtual right of way': Display panels that alert motorists to approaching buses put up along Lorong Ah Soo in LTA trial

SINGAPORE: Motorists travelling along Lorong Ah Soo will soon see new display panels encouraging them to give way to buses.

The panels are part of a “virtual right of way” trial that will take place from the middle of October until the middle of January 2022, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

Installation and testing works for the panels began on Monday (Sep 27).

“Say hello to a possible #RoadOfTheFuture – one where we make use of technology to encourage gracious behaviour on our roads and create smoother journeys for commuters!” LTA said in a Facebook post.

The display panels, located along Lorong Ah Soo towards Hougang Ave 3, are fitted with detectors that can sense approaching buses, said LTA.

They will light up automatically and display a message when a bus is approaching to encourage motorists to give way. The panels will be deactivated when there are no buses in the area.

Motorists turning left along this stretch of road can continue to use the lane for turning during the trial, LTA added.