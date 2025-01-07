About 50 lorries have installed mandatory speed limiters since scheme kicked in; TP concerned by low take-up
Eligible lorries who fail to comply with the installation deadlines will be liable for an offence and fail their periodic inspection.
SINGAPORE: Around 50 lorries with a maximum laden weight between 3,500 kg and 12,000kg have completed the mandatory installation of speed limiters, as of end-2024.
Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said in a written parliamentary answer on Tuesday (Jan 7) that the traffic police (TP) started the mandatory installation of speed limiters for such lorries in January 2024.
Such speed limiters ensure that lorries do not go beyond the speed limit of 60kmh.
A year has since passed and "TP is concerned by the low installation rate", Mr Shanmugam said.
He was replying to a question by MP Louis Ng (PAP-Nee Soon) about the percentage of lorries that have complied with the installation of mandatory speed limiters.
TP is working with authorised motor distributors, the Motor Traders Association of Singapore and authorised inspection centres to encourage lorry owners to install speed limiters early, such as when their vehicles are sent in for regular maintenance, said Mr Shanmugam.
He added that TP has also started sending out SMS reminders to lorry owners and will continue to do so at regular basis.
"We urge lorry owners to install speed limiters early, ahead of the compliance deadlines, to avoid a bottleneck at the workshops," said Mr Shanmugam.
"Older lorries are required to comply sooner, with heavier lorries by Jan 1, 2026, and lighter lorries by Jul 1, 2026."
Newer lorries have until 2027 to comply as speed limiters for such vehicles were not previously available.
Eligible lorries who fail to comply with the installation deadlines will be liable for an offence and fail their periodic inspection.
COMPULSORY INSTALLATION
The requirement for such lorries to have speed limiters installed is in line with measures to improve the safety of workers being ferried in them.
People onboard lorries, including those in the front passenger cabins, make up on average about 4 per cent of the total annual injuries from road traffic accidents for the past five years, the Ministry of Transport and government partner agencies said in August 2023.
The expansion of the speed limiter scheme came after an inter-agency review that involved industry groups, safety experts, transport operators, private companies, non-governmental organisations and academic institutions.
Speed limiters had already been mandated for all goods vehicles with a maximum laden weight exceeding 12,000kg, while speed warning devices are required for all goods vehicles with a maximum laden weight of up to 3,500kg.
The installation will be done in phases, with TP acknowledging in November 2023 that "some time is required" to develop the speed limiters to comply with local requirements, as well as to supply and install them.
Such speed limiters can only be installed by companies authorised to do so by TP.
Other measures in recent years to improve worker safety include requiring employers to ensure that lorry drivers - particularly those with dual roles of ferrying workers and working onsite - have at least 30 minutes of rest after six hours on the job, before they can continue ferrying others.
Rain covers for lorries have been made mandatory, on top of the requirement to designate a "vehicle buddy" for all lorries with workers in rear decks.
The authorities also said in November 2023 they are reviewing laws to strengthen deterrence against speed-limiter offences, such as tampering and non-compliant speed limiters and against unauthorised speed limiter works.