Singapore

Lorry driver arrested after vehicle damages CTE tunnel
Screengrabs of a lorry with a crane entering a Central Expressway (CTE) tunnel on Nov 8, 2024, causing damage to the ceiling of the tunnel. (Images: Facebook/SG Road Vigilante, Singapore roads accident.com)

09 Nov 2024 11:55AM
SINGAPORE: A lorry driver has been arrested after a crane attached to the vehicle damaged the ceiling of a tunnel along the Central Expressway (CTE).

The incident happened at around noon on Friday (Nov 8) at the Cairnhill Circle entrance of the CTE towards the Seletar Expressway.

No injuries were reported. 

The police said in response to CNA's queries that a 55-year-old man was arrested for driving a heavy motor vehicle which exceeded an overall height of 4.5m without being escorted by a police officer or an auxiliary police officer. 

The Cairnhill Circle entrance of the CTE was closed as a result.

"The accident caused damage to some electrical and mechanical equipment at the tunnel ceiling," said the Land Transport Authority (LTA). "There was no structural damage to the tunnel."

The slip road was closed for repair works, which have since been completed. The slip road was reopened to traffic at 10.35pm on Friday.

A video post on the Facebook page of SG Road Vigilante showed a yellow lorry with what appears to be a crane attached to it entering the tunnel. 

Wires were later seen hanging from the ceiling of the tunnel, with the lorry parked on one side while other vehicles moved slowly through the slip road. 

Source: CNA/gs

