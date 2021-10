SINGAPORE: A 58-year-old lorry driver died after his vehicle was involved in a road accident in Pasir Ris on Monday (Oct 18).

The accident took place at around 8.25pm along Pasir Ris Drive 10, near Block 645, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

A photo of the accident scene showed the lorry on a footpath after it had mounted the kerb.

The driver was unconscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police investigations are ongoing.