Lorry driver who was jailed after viral collision with cyclist charged with driving while disqualified

SINGAPORE: A lorry driver who was sentenced in 2020 over a viral collision with a cyclist and later served an extra two days in jail due to a court officer's error has been charged with fresh offences.

Teo Seng Tiong, now 62, was given three charges on Wednesday (Jan 18) for driving while under disqualification, using a lorry when there was no insurance policy in place and failing to wear a seat belt or lap belt while driving.

The three charges arise from the same day: Jul 31, 2022.

Teo allegedly drove a lorry along Upper Serangoon Road towards Sengkang East Drive at about 1.05pm that day.

This was about a month before his driving ban expired. He was banned from driving for two years from Aug 24, 2020 to Aug 23, 2022.

On the same occasion, Teo allegedly failed to wear a seat belt or lap belt and used the lorry when there was no insurance policy in force.

The case was adjourned for completion of investigations.

Teo was offered bail of S$15,000 and will return to court in February.

In January 2020, Teo was sentenced to seven weeks' jail, and given a fine of S$500 and a driving ban of two years for one count of causing hurt by rash driving, and another charge of failing to make a police report within 24 hours of the accident.

He appealed against the conviction and sentence, but lost.

In September 2020, the State Courts apologised to Teo, because he spent two days more in prison than he should have due to an error by a court officer.

His lawyer at the time said the authorities would have dialogues with them on how Teo can be appropriately compensated. The terms of compensation were confidential.