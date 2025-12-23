Police warn of stern action against lorry owners failing to install speed limiters by Jan 1, 2026 deadline
SINGAPORE: The traffic police warned on Tuesday (Dec 23) they will take stern enforcement action against lorry owners who do not comply with statutory deadlines to install speed limiters in their vehicles by Jan 1, 2026.
As of Dec 20, about 402 lorries, or 16.2 per cent of the 2,485 lorries subject to the Jan 1, 2026 deadline, had not yet installed speed limiters.
Deadlines to install the speed limiters are being staggered over the next 18 months, depending on lorries' weight capacity and registration date.
"TP would like to remind lorry owners that non-compliant lorries will be prohibited from being driven, and their road tax cannot be renewed," said the police.
The non-compliant owners of such vehicles will also be subjected to various measures, including higher penalties for offences relating to speed limiters.
The maximum penalty for non-compliance with statutory deadlines to install speed limiters, or for tampering with speed limiters, will be raised 10 times to S$10,000 (US$7,770) under Ministry of Home Affairs legislative amendments scheduled for 2026.
Currently, drivers of vehicles without a speed limiter, when it is required, may be fined up to S$1,000 or jailed for up to three months. Repeat offenders may face a maximum fine of S$2,000 or jail time of up to six months.
From Jan 1, 2026, companies whose lorry drivers are caught speeding will be issued with a remedial order under the Workplace Safety and Health Act for committing an unsafe act at work.
Under the order, the company will be required to install speed limiters in all their remaining lorries ahead of their statutory deadlines, or face fines of up to S$50,000.
Dates from which the lorry speed limiters requirement apply
Lorries registered before Jan 1, 2018
- Maximum laden weight (MLW) over 5,000kg: Jan 1, 2026
- MLW between 3,501kg and 5,000kg: Jul 1, 2026
Lorries registered on or after Jan 1, 2018
- MLW over 5,000kg: Jan 1, 2027
- MLW between 3,501kg and 5,000kg: Jul 1, 2027
In addition, from Jan 1, 2026, companies that are found operating lorries without speed limiters when required to have installed them will be flagged during audits for the bizSAFE certification and renewal process, and may be unable to obtain or renew their bizSAFE certification.
The bizSAFE programme, by the Workplace Safety and Health Council, is designed to help companies build workplace safety and health capabilities.
"Since early 2025, TP has been undertaking extensive measures to engage and remind lorry owners of the mandatory requirement to install speed limiters ahead of their statutory deadlines through direct communications such as SMSes, emails, and letters," said the police.
"With one week to go before Jan 1, 2026, TP strongly encourages lorry owners with lorries that have the statutory deadline of Jan 1, 2026, but have yet to install speed limiters, to do so immediately."
The installation can be done through agents authorised by the traffic police.