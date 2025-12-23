Police warn of stern action against lorry owners failing to install speed limiters by Jan 1, 2026 deadline

SINGAPORE: The traffic police warned on Tuesday (Dec 23) they will take stern enforcement action against lorry owners who do not comply with statutory deadlines to install speed limiters in their vehicles by Jan 1, 2026.

As of Dec 20, about 402 lorries, or 16.2 per cent of the 2,485 lorries subject to the Jan 1, 2026 deadline, had not yet installed speed limiters.

Deadlines to install the speed limiters are being staggered over the next 18 months, depending on lorries' weight capacity and registration date.

"TP would like to remind lorry owners that non-compliant lorries will be prohibited from being driven, and their road tax cannot be renewed," said the police.

The non-compliant owners of such vehicles will also be subjected to various measures, including higher penalties for offences relating to speed limiters.

The maximum penalty for non-compliance with statutory deadlines to install speed limiters, or for tampering with speed limiters, will be raised 10 times to S$10,000 (US$7,770) under Ministry of Home Affairs legislative amendments scheduled for 2026.

Currently, drivers of vehicles without a speed limiter, when it is required, may be fined up to S$1,000 or jailed for up to three months. Repeat offenders may face a maximum fine of S$2,000 or jail time of up to six months.

From Jan 1, 2026, companies whose lorry drivers are caught speeding will be issued with a remedial order under the Workplace Safety and Health Act for committing an unsafe act at work.

Under the order, the company will be required to install speed limiters in all their remaining lorries ahead of their statutory deadlines, or face fines of up to S$50,000.