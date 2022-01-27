E-vaporisers, refill pods found in lorry transporting fruit at Woodlands Checkpoint

Logo
Singapore

E-vaporisers and refill pods wrapped in aluminum foil. (Photo: ICA)

27 Jan 2022 09:46PM (Updated: 27 Jan 2022 09:46PM)
SINGAPORE: A lorry entering Singapore carrying 400 e-vaporisers and 8,100 e-vaporiser refill pods was stopped at Woodlands Checkpoint over the weekend, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Thursday (Jan 27). 

The Malaysia-registered lorry carrying chilled fruit was stopped on Saturday after ICA officers "observed anomalies in the scanned images of the lorry", the authority said in a Facebook post. 

Upon further checks, officers found the e-vaporisers and refill pods wrapped in aluminium foil and hidden in crates at the back of the lorry. 

"A Malaysian lorry driver and his attendant involved in the case were referred to the Health Sciences Authourity for further investigation," said ICA. 

The authority said people with "malicious intent could use similar methods of concealment to smuggle security items into Singapore", and that ICA would "stay vigilant" to thwart any such attempts. 

Source: CNA/vc(zl)

