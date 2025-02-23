Lost your phone? Here's what happens once it's brought to the Singapore police

SINGAPORE: Have you ever been contacted by the police to collect a lost item? Or perhaps found something and dropped it off at a police station? Ever wondered what happens next?

While it may seem as simple as finding the item owner's contact details, the process involves more steps than one might expect.

CNA visited the Singapore Police Force (SPF) Found and Unclaimed Property Office to uncover the behind-the-scenes operations and the technology used to speed up the process.

DROPPING OFF A LOST ITEM

Imagine spotting an iPhone 16 by the sink in a public restroom, with no owner in sight. You hold onto it for an hour or two, hoping the owner will call.

But as the day ends without any claims, you decide to drop it off at the found property dropbox at the nearest neighbourhood police centre. This option is available at all 32 neighbourhood police centres and 56 neighbourhood police posts.