Giving the gift of blood: Singapore Red Cross calls for donors as supplies dip
Less than 2 per cent of the population donated blood last year, despite about 6.3 litres of blood being needed every hour in Singapore.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross is urging more people to donate blood during the festive season amid a dip in supply that is expected to stretch until February, after Chinese New Year.
Such a drop is typical during festive periods when many travel abroad, said the head of the humanitarian organisation’s blood donor programme Rick Lee.
Some may not be allowed to donate blood for up to four months if they visit places with a high risk of conditions like malaria, he added.
Potential donors should give blood before they go overseas, he said.
“We’d like to urge all donors to step forward … especially the group O blood,” he said.
“The group O blood is a universal blood type, and it is used commonly for red cell transfusion … and in times of emergency.”
He said given that the blood type is universal, if a patient turns up and his blood group is unknown, type O blood is used.
About half the population is of this blood group, which also means that there is a higher need for it, he added.
About 6.3 litres of blood are needed every hour in Singapore. The average adult has 4 to 5 litres of blood. During a donation, only 350 to 450 ml of blood is drawn, according to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).
DONATING BLOOD
Less than 2 per cent of the population donated blood last year.
Of the blood stocks last year, nearly 40 per cent were used for surgical procedures, including those for the heart, the HSA previously said.
Over a third were used for general medicine purposes, while about 20 per cent were for those with blood disorders or cancers.
To donate blood, a person has to generally be in good health and not have any symptoms of infections, such as a sore throat, cough or diarrhoea for at least a week, according to the HSA.
They must also not have had a fever for at least four weeks.
They must weigh at least 45kg, while those who want to continue donations regularly should maintain healthy iron levels.
When people donate blood, it is usually separated into its components such as red cells, plasma and platelets – for transfusion, the HSA said on its website. Whole blood is seldom used for transfusions except in cases of rapid massive blood loss, it added.
APPEAL FOR YOUTH DONORS
There is a need for younger donors in particular, said Mr Lee. This comes as the number of youths aged between 16 to 25 stepping forward to donate blood is at its lowest in three years.
Last year, youths made up only 15 per cent of the donor pool, compared with 20 per cent two years ago.
This slide is worrying, given that the pool of donors is expected to shrink as the population ages, said Mr Lee.
“As a person ages, the possibility for this person to stop donating blood due to health-related issues will increase,” he said.
“Each year, close to about 600 donors will stop donating blood."
The agency is stepping up youth engagement by tapping social media and partnering with Institutes of Higher Learning to organise blood donation drives.
One repeat donor is Mr Albert Lim. The 40-year-old has been doing his part for society for nearly 20 years.
The 40-year-old has donated platelets - used in the treatment for leukemia and cancer patients -119 times.
"Donating blood is something that's very precious and a very unique opportunity that we have, because not everyone can donate blood,” he told CNA.
Mr Lim’s journey started when he donated during an event at school. But he stayed consistent with encouragement from his father, who was also a regular donor.
Mr Lim urged people to give the gift of blood.
Those who have never donated blood may be hesitant as they think the process would be painful, he noted.
“It sounds very intimidating … (but) I would just like to say that it's actually not. People are very professional (and they) routinely come in to check whether you're okay,” he said.