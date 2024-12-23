Giving the gift of blood: Singapore Red Cross calls for donors as supplies dip

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross is urging more people to donate blood during the festive season amid a dip in supply that is expected to stretch until February, after Chinese New Year.

Such a drop is typical during festive periods when many travel abroad, said the head of the humanitarian organisation’s blood donor programme Rick Lee.

Some may not be allowed to donate blood for up to four months if they visit places with a high risk of conditions like malaria, he added.

Potential donors should give blood before they go overseas, he said.

“We’d like to urge all donors to step forward … especially the group O blood,” he said.

“The group O blood is a universal blood type, and it is used commonly for red cell transfusion … and in times of emergency.”

He said given that the blood type is universal, if a patient turns up and his blood group is unknown, type O blood is used.

About half the population is of this blood group, which also means that there is a higher need for it, he added.

About 6.3 litres of blood are needed every hour in Singapore. The average adult has 4 to 5 litres of blood. During a donation, only 350 to 450 ml of blood is drawn, according to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).